PM Modi to unveil ‘Atal Setu’, India's longest sea bridge, on Jan 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) on January 12, the Maharashtra chief minister's Office said. The MTHL, also called the Atal Setu, is the longest sea bridge constructed in India. Aerial view of Sewri Nhava Sheva Atal Setu (Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road) (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Atal Setu originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district. The entire project cost ₹18,000 crore, reported PTI.

However, the Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a few rules for travelling on the MTHL. The maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) will be 100 kmph, while motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won’t be allowed on the sea bridge.

Officials said that vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour. Further, the speed limit on the ascent and descent from the bridge will be limited to 40 kmph.

The reason behind imposing a speed limit on India’s longest sea bridge is to curb "danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public", a Mumbai Police official told PTI. Vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, auto rickshaw, tractors and slow moving vehicles will not be allowed on the bridge.

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won’t have an entry on the Eastern Freeway, he said. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near ‘Gadi Adda’ for further movement

All about the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also called the Atal Setu, is the longest sea bridge ever constructed in India. The Atal Setu is 22 km long and has six lanes, running from Sewri on the island city to Nhava-Sheva on the mainland.

The construction of the MTHL was done using 177,903 metric tonnes of steel and 504,253 metric tonnes of cement. The bridge only has two access points to Navi Mumbai at the moment, one from Airoli-Mulund connector and second from Vashi connector.

Through this bridge, travel will be majorly streamlined and motorists will will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which otherwise takes 2 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)