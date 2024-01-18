PMLA court allows Naresh Goyal to undergo further medical tests

MUMBAI: A special court on Wednesday permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal to undergo medical investigation as suggested by specialist doctors at a private hospital. PMLA court one day allowed 74-year-old arrested Jet Airways (India) Ltd founder Naresh Goyal to meet his ailing and bedridden wife co-accused Anita Goyal on humanitarian grounds at their home in South Mumbai. (Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

Earlier this month, Goyal had broken down in the court, saying he had ‘lost every hope of life’ and would prefer dying peacefully than live in his present situation. On January 9, the Prevention from Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, noting that the way prisoners are treated in J J Hospital was not sustainable to his health, had permitted Goyal to visit doctors of his choice for his medical check-up.

Hearing the request of the 74-year-old Goyal, special judge MG Deshpande said, on Wednesday, “I am of the opinion that even medical opinion is not required considering the old age of the accused as he is 74 years old, facing multiple health issues and trembling due to continuous body tremors. Dragging him to Sir J J Hospital at the mercy of jail authority, availability of escort party and further availability of doctors on the given time, is not in anyone’s control.” He added that even if MRI was to be made available, the wait period would be more than 2 months. Goyal is set to undergo various investigations including MRI, X-ray, cystoscopy, and panendoscopy as suggested by specialist doctors.

The judge observed that the blood pressure levels of Goyal are very high even though he is on medication and expressed apprehension that if proper treatment is not given to Goyal, there is a likelihood of stroke or paralysis.

The court also observed that the mental state of the accused could not be ignored “which indicates that he has lost every hope of life.”

Goyal had also been allowed to meet his ailing, bedridden wife, Anita, at their South Mumbai residence on January 13. Goyal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 1, 2023, in connection with the alleged bank loan fraud worth ₹538 crore. ED’s case is based on a May 3 FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Jet Airways (India) Ltd, Goyal, his wife Anita and former company executive Gaurang Ananda Shetty and unknown public servants and private persons.

According to ED, Jet Airways had taken a loan from a consortium of 10 banks to meet its operational expenditure and an amount of ₹6,000 crore is still outstanding. “A forensic audit was done on the airlines whereby it is seen that around ₹1,152 crores had been diverted in the guise of consultancy and professional fees and ₹2,547.83 crore had been diverted to a sister concern, namely Jet Lite Limited to clear its loan,” ED said. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for January 16.