Police arrests trio for duping SoBo firm of ₹1 crore
Mumbai: The cyber police has arrested three members of a gang for duping a south Mumbai-based firm to the tune of ₹1 crore by tweaking a letter in an email ID. The three accused, identified as Bhumeshwar Sharma (52), Hemant Soliya (43) and Abhay Patiwar (43), are all Mumbai residents.
Carnac Bunder-based company, Bombay Marine Enterprises, deals in scrap and provides crane services to various companies. In the police complaint, the company said it had been doing business with Larsen and Toubro (L&T) Powai since 2000 and purchased scrap material from them. It said that L&T’s side project manager Mangesh Patil coordinated with the company via e-mail.
Between May 20 and July 15, the company received an email from a similar-looking email ID, requesting payment and provided details of a bank account. Bombay Marine Enterprises, as per their business contract, deposited ₹1 crore in the said bank account.
The company later discovered that L&T had not received the money and that they had not sent any email requesting the payment, the cyber police officials said.
Upon carefully examining the sender’s email ID, the company discovered that frauds had created a similar-looking account of the L&T officer by flipping a letter and made the company pay in their bank account. The company then filed a case with the south region cyber police station. Police obtained details of the beneficiary’s bank account and arrested the trio from Versova last week.
The probe revealed that the arrested three members of the racket bought gold coins and biscuits with the fraud money. The police recovered 131.37 grams of gold, including three coins and 4 biscuits collectively worth ₹7.26 lakh. The police also managed to freeze ₹39.64 lakh from their bank accounts.
Investigators suspect that the three were following instructions from some other persons. The probe also revealed that fraud money was transferred to two other companies from the beneficiary’s bank account. Cops have identified a few more suspects and their investigation has reached Rajasthan, where more suspects are expected to be arrested.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics