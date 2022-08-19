Police constable, 3 others booked for raping woman
Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station
Palghar: Four men, including a Mumbai police constable, have been booked on charges of kidnapping, raping and extortion based on a complaint filed by a woman. The complainant has filed a complaint at Waliv police station alleging that the accused first kidnapped her and demanded extortion before spiking her food and raping her.
Police officers confirmed that one of the accused, identified as Rajratan Kale, was a constable at a Mumbai police station. However, no one has been arrested so far.
According to the woman, who is a bar singer by profession, the incident took place on August 10. In her complaint, the woman said that she got a call from one of her old clients who asked her to come to Yogi Nagar in Borivali for a performance. There she was approached by three men who claimed to be police officers and took her to a nearby chowki, where a female police officer searched her. They allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh from the complainant saying she was involved in illegal activities like prostitution and finally settled at ₹2 lakh. The woman was, however, released at around 1:30 am.
While she was waiting for an autorickshaw, the woman said she was forced into a car by police constable Kale. She was then taken to a hotel in Naigaon on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway where she was force-fed spiked food before being raped, the complaint states.
“Rajratan Kale is a constable,” confirmed Kailash Barve, senior police inspector of the Waliv police station. We are now investigating the sequence of events, Barve said, adding that the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC.
Teachers’ awards to be linked with Board exam performance
The Board examination results of the past 5 years (not less than 90% every year) will be the new criterion. Now, teachers or principals of only those schools will be considered that produced 90% result for 5 years in a row, as per an official. In the new system, there will be different standards for the principals and head teachers. The new process will be implemented from this year.
More vials available, vaccination drive to pick up pace in Pune: Health department
The inoculation drive will now pick up pace as the health department has sufficient stock of Corbevax, Covaxin and Covishield, said officials. As per health department officials, 102,760 doses of Covishield, 102,230 doses of Covaxin and 104,540 doses of Corbevax are available in the district. While 29,860 doses of Covishield, 31,410 doses of Covaxin and 23,680 doses of Corbevax are available with Pune Municipal Corporation.
Pune’s four dams filled to 100% of capacity
The four dams that supply water to the city, as per officials, have reached full capacity as of Friday. By 9:30 pm on Friday, 15,000 cusec water was released from Khadakwasla dam. Panshet spillway has released 1,954 cusecs, Warasgaon spillway 3,552 cusecs and Temghar has released 100 cusecs of water. The total capacity of four dams as of Friday is 29.15 thousand million cubic feet water and dam capacity is at 100 per cent.
Akhilesh to visit Azamgarh on Aug 23, first time after losing by-polls
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav will visit Azamgarh for the first time since his party lost the citadel to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2022 Lok Sabha by-polls held in June. “The SP national president will visit Azamgarh on August 23 now instead of the earlier scheduled date of August 20,” said the former district president of the party Havaldar Singh.
Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna
Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Eventually the Pandavas won the war. Kansa was Krishna's uncle. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.
