Police detain 4 from Gujarat who robbed 5.50 crore on Mum-Ahmedabad highway

MUMBAI: The Mandvi police on Wednesday detained four of the five accused who allegedly posed as policemen and intercepted a four-wheeler on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway and robbed ₹5.5 crore from three people on Monday night. HT Image

The police detained the four accused from Gujarat and claimed to have recovered ₹2 crore. According to the police, the gang of robbers, who are from Tamil Nadu, were allegedly suspected to have been tipped off by the driver Babu Swami, who is being questioned by the police.

“The gang, which was following the victim’s car from South Mumbai, put the plan in motion once Swami stopped the car to wash his face and freshen up a bit,” said an official from Mandvi police station. The police are now trying to trace their other accomplices who planned and executed the heist.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Monday around 9pm, when the complainant, Shravan Shankar Thakur, 24, driver Babu Swami and Akshay Thakur were travelling to Gujarat in their four-wheeler. Thakur, who works in Kalbadevi, is a native of Gujarat.

When the trio were about 300 meters away from the Virar toll plaza, Thakur, who was sleepy, stopped the car at the side to splash some water on his face.

As soon as Swami got out of the car, a Maruti Wagon R, which was following them, intercepted them. Five men got out of the car, introduced themselves as policemen, and flashed their ID cards, forcing Thakur to get down.

The three accused then asked Akshay and Swami to get inside their Wagon R while the two others forced Thakur to sit inside their own four-wheeler. The accused then snatched Thakur’s bag and mobile phone and sped away. The three men were then dropped off a few kilometres away from each other before the robbers sped away towards Palghar.

Based on their complaint, the accused were booked under sections 341(punishment for wrongful restraint), 419 (punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.