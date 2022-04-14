Police hunt for driver who fled with ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines
The NRI Coastal Police are on the lookout for the driver who fled away with the vehicle carrying cash meant to be deposited in ATM machines.
The accused has been identified as Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane, who was a substitute driver on Wednesday and made away with the vault containing ₹82.50 lakh.
The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the agency assigned with the job of depositing cash at various ATMs sent its team to deposit ₹2.29Cr in various ATM machines. Srishail Mashal, vault officer with the agency, registered a case with NRI Coastal Police after the incident.
Mashal and Nandkumar Pujari, both vault officers in the agency, were given a jeep by the agency, while Mallinath Balkhede was appointed as the driver and Mahesh Bhaskar as the security guard.
All four usually do the depositing job together as per the instructions. Balkhede, the driver of the vehicle, had gone to his hometown on April 4 and his son Vishwanath Balkhede had substituted him in his place till April 10. Thereafter, new drivers were assigned every day. According to the complaint registered, the drivers and guard were provided by another agency to the agency that deposited cash.
On Wednesday, the agency had provided Dalvi as a substitute driver to deposit cash in various banks in Uran, Jasai, Dhutum, Ulwe and Nerul.
After depositing money in ATMs of various banks at Jasai, Dhutum, Pirkon, Navghar, Charphata Uran, Karanja, Gawhan, the four went to the ATM of Bank of India in front of Bamandongri railway station in Ulwe at around 8.30pm. Mashal and Pujari were depositing cash in the ATM machine while security guard Bhaskar was standing outside the ATM machine. Dalvi, who was sitting in the parked vehicle on the road at the time, fled with the vehicle along with cash.
After the work, when the two vault officers and the security guard stepped out in search of the vehicle, they found it missing. While looking for the vehicle from the GPS location of the vehicle, they came to know that the vehicle was at Parsik Hill Road in CBD Belapur Sector-21. They immediately rushed to the spot in a rickshaw and found the vehicle parked near Apollo Hospital, but noticed that the driver Dalvi had fled with the vault carrying ₹82.50 lakh in cash.
“The vault had just a manual lock that could be easily broken by anyone. We are investigating the case and are looking for the accused,” senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil, from NRI Coastal Police Station said.
Now, terrorists using mobile data of unsuspecting civilians to escape security radar
The phone could be in your hand but another person, possibly a militant or a sympathiser, could be using its 'hotspot' facility, say police officials, red-flagging the latest modus operandi of terrorists in Kashmir and warning unsuspecting civilians about the trouble they could land in. Mukhtar Ahmad Kumar's troubles, it appeared, started when he got a SIM card in his name and gave it to his fiancee in Srinagar along with a mobile phone.
What has led to an early and warm summer this year in Delhi?
After recording Delhi's wettest January in the last 121 years and its wettest February in the last eight years, it did come as a surprise that the capital failed to receive any rainfall in March this year. While February, March and April all record on an average three to four WDs, its distribution has been fairly uneven across these months, which ultimately has led to such a sharp spike in temperatures.
14-year-old booked for raping minor in Pune
The Sangvi Police have lodged a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against a 14-year-old boy for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl. The incident took place on April 3. On April 8, meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a public toilet in the Bund Garden area near the railway station. The accused followed her to the public toilet, knocked her down, physically abused her and fled.
It’s our turn now to share some real stories
I still remember that as children, our evenings would be spent listening to endless stories narrated by our parents, sometimes from story books, sometimes just made up at the moment and sometimes a fable that would sprinkle some wisdom about inculcating good habits in life. As soon as we returned from school, my mother would be all ears listening to our non-stop chatter about our day at school.
'Will issue guidelines,' says Sisodia after report of Covid case in Delhi school
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday that Covid-19 cases in the national capital had increased slightly but hastened to add there is no cause for worry as there had been no hospitalisations. Speaking to reporters, Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister urged people to stay alert. Sisodia said the government would issue guidelines for schools in view of the surge in cases.
