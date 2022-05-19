Police hunt for man for attacking Dombivli jeweller with knife
The owner of Dombivli-based Manna Jewellers was attacked by an unknown man wearing a mask when he was in his shop on Tuesday afternoon. He was immediately taken to the hospital but the accused managed to escape.
The incident occurred at the Agarkar Road where Manna Taraknath, 50, has his gold jewellery shop. He was in the shop on Tuesday afternoon when an unknown person wearing a full face mask and a black T-shirt and a pant, entered the shop with a knife. The accused held the collar of the shop owner and attacked him twice and fled the spot without taking any jewellery.
The Dombivli police station senior police inspector, Sachin Sandbhor, said, “We are investigating all aspects, whether the attacker had some enmity with the jeweller because he didn’t steal any jewellery. Our team is checking all available CCTV footage to find him. Meanwhile, Taraknath has been admitted to a nearby private hospital for injuries on left hand and neck.”
Spangle Condos’ RWA starts work to install new tubewell amid contaminated water supply
A week after the Zirakpur Municipal Council issued a notice to the Residents' Welfare Association of Spangle Condos society over contaminated water supply from a tubewell, the body's members claimed they received the notice only on Wednesday and had initiated action. The RWA members said work had begun to install a new tubewell, which will be completed within a week. In the interim, water tankers had been arranged to meet the society's drinking water requirement.
Kalwa police arrest 65-year-old woman for kidnapping five-year-old boy
Kalwa police arrested a 65-year-old woman for allegedly kidnapping a five-year-old boy from Kalwa slum area on May 14 with the aim of selling Aditya Prasad. Police, who didn't have any clue about the accused, rescued the boy within 48 hours of the incident. On May 14, Aditya Prasad was playing with his friends at around 10pm outside his residence at Mafatlal slum area in Shantinagar, Kalwa.
Nerul police book 42-year-old man for raping 15-year-old daughter
Nerul police have booked a 42-year-old man living in Nerul for sexually assaulting his 15-year-old daughter on Tuesday morning. The accused fled after the incident and Nerul police have registered a case against him. The accused is a native of Jharkhand and has been working as a cook at a bungalow in Nerul Sector 21 for the last 25 years. He lived in the outhouse of the bungalow.
Commuters unhappy with 8.33am AC local train at Titwala, want general train restored instead
Following the conversion of a Titwala-CST general local train into an AC local train, the commuters taking the general local train at 8.33am from Titwala station are not pleased. They have demanded the normal local train to be reinstated rather than the AC train. A signature campaign was organised by Kalyan Karjat Kasara Railway Passengers Association on Wednesday with hundreds participating. Around 400 commuters registered their signatures in the campaign initiated by the association.
Create awareness about importance of booster shot: Yogi
Expressing satisfaction over progress of vaccination, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the people should be made aware about booster vaccination centres and the importance of booster doses. He said there was a need to step up the pace of vaccination for children. He said a large number of children in the 12 to 14 years age group were yet to be vaccinated. He said 214 cases have been treated during the period.
