Police recruitment: Transgenders not allowed to appear for physical tests

Mumbai: Transgenders, who were allowed to apply for the posts of constables and drivers in the police force, were not allowed to appear for physical tests that happened in the last two months in the absence of a test criterion. The transgender community has now objected to the process to continue with the proposed written exams for the male and female candidates on March 19.

Seventy-two transgenders applied after the Bombay high court asked the state government to create a separate category for them in December last year. The applicants, however, were told that the state government has not set the criterion for the physical tests of the transgender candidates.

Chand Tadvi, (28) a trans person applicant from Jalgaon said, “We met the officials from the home department on February 14 for the criterion for our physical test, but we did not get any proper reply. I was shoved away at the Dhule ground where other applicants appeared. After the verification of the documents, I was told not to appear for the test. I cancelled my application submitted from the female category after the HC’s decision. Now, I regret changing the category because as a female candidate, I would have been allowed to appear for the test.”

Meanwhile, the state has continued the recruitment process and proposed the written exams of the other category candidates who have cleared the physical tests.

“We would not allow holding the written test for male and female candidates if the criterion for the transgenders was not finalised by then,” said Chand.

“This may lead to contempt of court as the HC had directed to finalise the criterion for transgenders before February 28,” added Chand.

Sanjay Kumar, director general (training and special squads) said, “The written exam has just been proposed and we are in the last leg of finalising the criterion for the transgenders. It is expected to be approved by the state government in the next few days. If it’s not finalised by March 19, we have the option of postponing the exam.”

