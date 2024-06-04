Police seize 16 bullets from 2 Bhiwandi criminals, Duo arrested

Mumbai: The Naigaon police made a seizure on Monday, recovering 16 live cartridges from two individuals travelling in a vehicle near Vasai. While the police managed to arrest the two men, a third suspect, allegedly in possession of a gun, evaded capture. HT Image

Acting on a tip-off about criminals from Bhiwandi entering the region, the police laid a trap near Ajanta Township in Naigaon (East) for over three hours. Around 2pm, they intercepted a suspicious car in the vicinity. Upon investigation, the officers discovered the two accused, identified as Kalpesh Vaiti, 26, and Naresh Nandrukar, 21, inside the vehicle. A search of the car yielded 16 live rounds found concealed in the dashboard.

The apprehended individuals disclosed that their accomplice, identified as Vicky Mhatre, had managed to escape the scene. All three accused are reported criminals living in Bhiwandi, with two of them facing charges related to murder and attempted murder in the area. Ramesh Bhame, the senior police inspector of Naigaon Police Station, expressed suspicion that Mhatre possessed the gun intended for use in a local bank robbery.

All accused have been charged under sections 3 and 35 of the Arms Act. In addition to the seizure of the ammunition, the police have also confiscated ₹26 lakh in cash from the suspects.