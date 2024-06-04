 Police seize 16 bullets from 2 Bhiwandi criminals, Duo arrested | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Police seize 16 bullets from 2 Bhiwandi criminals, Duo arrested

ByMegha Sood
Jun 04, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Naigaon police seize 16 live cartridges from two suspects near Vasai; third suspect with gun escapes. Accused linked to criminal activities in Bhiwandi.

Mumbai: The Naigaon police made a seizure on Monday, recovering 16 live cartridges from two individuals travelling in a vehicle near Vasai. While the police managed to arrest the two men, a third suspect, allegedly in possession of a gun, evaded capture.

HT Image
HT Image

Acting on a tip-off about criminals from Bhiwandi entering the region, the police laid a trap near Ajanta Township in Naigaon (East) for over three hours. Around 2pm, they intercepted a suspicious car in the vicinity. Upon investigation, the officers discovered the two accused, identified as Kalpesh Vaiti, 26, and Naresh Nandrukar, 21, inside the vehicle. A search of the car yielded 16 live rounds found concealed in the dashboard.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

The apprehended individuals disclosed that their accomplice, identified as Vicky Mhatre, had managed to escape the scene. All three accused are reported criminals living in Bhiwandi, with two of them facing charges related to murder and attempted murder in the area. Ramesh Bhame, the senior police inspector of Naigaon Police Station, expressed suspicion that Mhatre possessed the gun intended for use in a local bank robbery.

All accused have been charged under sections 3 and 35 of the Arms Act. In addition to the seizure of the ammunition, the police have also confiscated 26 lakh in cash from the suspects.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Election Results 2024 Live, Lok Sabha Election Result 2024 Live Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Police seize 16 bullets from 2 Bhiwandi criminals, Duo arrested
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement