Post-rains, WR focuses on Vasai, Matunga Road stretches

MUMBAI: Two months after waterlogging due to heavy rains disrupted train services on the Western Railway (WR), the administration has got to work to prevent a repeat of what happened in August and September this year.

Two stations are in focus – Matunga Road and Vasai – where tracks were submerged during heavy downpours. Railway tracks will be raised along the Dadar-Matunga Road- Mahim stretch, by 120-150mm, according to railway officials. “We have begun raising the tracks by 60mm at stretches near Matunga Road,” said an official.

The railway will also upgrade overhead cables, especially those crossing underneath foot overbridges at Matunga Road and Mahim stations. These cables will be raised to the optimum height, and this will allow the tracks to be lifted by around 150mm.

“We are simultaneously working on the need to raise the height of platforms wherever we raise tracks. This is to ensure there is no dangerous gap between the trains and platforms,” said another official.

Also, it is along this stretch that a culvert leading to the Dharavi nullah, and eventually linking to the Mithi River, was clogged during heavy rains in August. The nullah passes through Sion-Matunga-Dadar on the Central and Western Railways, and water backed up onto the tracks, damaging them.

Another pain point for the Western Railway is Vasai station, and stretches around it towards Virar and Diva. Senior railway officials said this was probably the first time in recent memory that there was waterlogging along the tracks leading to the Vasai yard and at the entrance to the Vasai-Diva line. “Massive construction work outside the railway premises has drastically affected areas in Vasai,” said a railway official.

As a result, the tracks here will be raised and steps taken to prevent water from entering the railway’s premises. Sources said that apart from the existing drainage line created through micro-tunnelling under the railway tracks, another such drain will be created along with floodgates.