Mumbai, Widespread pre-monsoon showers lashed parts of Mumbai and suburbs on Sunday, providing a breather from the heat and humidity that had gripped the city over the past few days.

Pre-monsoon showers drench parts of Mumbai, suburbs

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Several parts of Mumbai, including the island city, western suburbs and eastern suburbs, received moderate to heavy rainfall in the morning.

Parts of neighbouring Navi Mumbai also witnessed heavy showers.

The suburbs of Dadar, Matunga, Khar, Chembur, Mankhurd, Kurla, Santacruz, Vile Parle, Andheri and Versova received significant rainfall in a span of three hours.

The eastern suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 5 mm between 6 am and 9 am, followed by the western suburbs at 2 mm, and the island city received 0.61 mm rainfall during the period, civic officials said.

As per data shared by the authorities, the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs was recorded at Collectors Colony in Chembur at 27 mm, followed by Vaibhav Nagar and Mankhurd fire station with 22 mm each.

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{{^usCountry}} In the western suburbs, the Bandra-Kurla Complex fire station recorded the highest rainfall at 22 mm, followed by Santacruz with 17 mm and the Gazdhar Bandh water pumping station with 12 mm. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the western suburbs, the Bandra-Kurla Complex fire station recorded the highest rainfall at 22 mm, followed by Santacruz with 17 mm and the Gazdhar Bandh water pumping station with 12 mm. {{/usCountry}}

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Civic officials asserted that no waterlogging was reported in the city despite the heavy showers in several areas.

The Vashi-bound carriageway of the Sion-Panvel Highway witnessed a major traffic snarl due to rain and an accident.

Several two-wheeler riders, caught unawares by the sudden downpour without rain gear, were seen taking shelter under flyovers, skywalks, and shop awnings.

There were no immediate reports of any major untoward incidents, while civic authorities continued to monitor the situation.

Suburban railway services remained unaffected, though some trains were running behind schedule. No untoward incidents were reported on the rail network, officials said.

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.