Thane, Nearly 15 lakh people are expected to attend the two‑day 'Hind‑Di‑Chadar' event in Navi Mumbai from February 28 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, and elaborate arrangements are being made for it, officials said on Wednesday. Preparations on for 'Hind-Di-Chadar' event in Navi Mumbai; 15 lakh visitors expected

The venue at Owe Maidan in Kharghar has a capacity to accommodate around five lakh people at a time, with seating arrangements for about 80,000 in the main pavilion. The construction of the pavilion is in its final stage and is expected to be completed within five days, a release from the Konkan divisional commissioner's office said.

Considering the anticipated footfall of over 15 lakh devotees across two days, authorities have drawn up a special traffic management plan to prevent congestion.

Thirty designated parking sites have been identified, and a temporary bridge is being constructed at Kopra to facilitate movement, the release said.

A dedicated pedestrian pathway is also being created from the designated state transport and bus drop-off points to the main venue. Given that nearly 25,000 heavy vehicles ply daily in the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority area, traffic regulation is being coordinated with the district administration, police and related agencies.

Police will maintain strict security with the help of CCTV surveillance, a central control room and volunteers deployed across the venue, the release said.

An extensive health infrastructure is being put in place to handle emergencies. Officials said 2,159 health camps have already been organised in rural areas in the run-up to the event, witnessing participation from a large number of people.

At the venue, five temporary medical centres and one ICU facility will be set up. Additionally, 350 hospital beds, including 75 ICU beds, have been reserved in nearby hospitals. Temporary medical teams, ambulances and first-aid centres will be deployed by the health department.

Special emphasis has also been laid on sanitation, water supply, electricity and lighting arrangements to avoid inconvenience to the visitors, the release said.

Arrangements have been made for langar services for approximately 2.5 lakh people, with separate facilities planned for 12,500 individuals, it added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.