President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates politically significant Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan

Mumbai: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday inaugurated the Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan, situated at Malabar Hill. He said transparency is the most important aspect of good governance in a democratic system and the modern concept of the Durbar promotes the same.

“The method of connecting with people through the Janata Darbar by the public authorities is becoming popular. Thus, in a new context, this Durbar Hall is a symbol of our new India, new Maharashtra and our vibrant democracy,” said the President.

He was speaking at the inaugural event of the Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan. The President is on a three-day visit to the state from Thursday. On Saturday, he is going to visit Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s native village ‘Ambadawe’ in Ratnagiri district on Saturday.

The new Durbar Hall is built on the site of the old Durbar Hall and has a seating capacity of 750. While retaining the heritage features of the old court hall, the new hall has been given additional features such as a balcony and a sea view gallery.

Durbar Hall has political importance as it has been associated with oath-taking ceremonies of the Governors, chief ministers of the state. Most of the swearing-in ceremonies were held at the Durbar Hall only until 1995 when Manohar Joshi took oath as the chief minister at Shivaji Park at Dadar for the first time.

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also took oath of the position at a grand event held at Shivaji Park on November 29, 2019. Thackeray also informed that the map of Unified Maharashtra was inaugurated here at Durbar Hall at the hands of the then prime minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Earlier, the inauguration of Durbar Hall was scheduled on December 8, 2021 but it was postponed due to the sudden demise of General Bipin Rawat, chief of defence staff in a helicopter crash.

The Durbar Hall was first built in 1911 to welcome the Emperor of India King George V and Empress of India Queen Mary, however, post-Independence, it is being used mainly for oath taking ceremonies, police medal ceremonies and cultural programmes.