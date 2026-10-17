Uttarakhand adds 321 nursing seats in government colleges since 2021

Uttarakhand has added 321 nursing seats through the establishment of three government nursing colleges since July 2021, according to information released by the state government. The total number of seats across government and private nursing institutions in the state has reached 11,495, with the government linking the expansion to efforts to strengthen healthcare education and employment opportunities. Uttarakhand reports 11,495 nursing seats across government and private institutions.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state has focused on expanding nursing education and increasing the availability of trained professionals. The three government institutions established since July 2021 have added seats across several programmes, including BSc Nursing, MSc Nursing, Nurse Practitioner in Critical Care (NPCC) and Nurse Practitioner in Midwifery (NPM).

The government said the three colleges have added 151 BSc Nursing seats, 120 MSc Nursing seats, 20 NPCC seats and 30 NPM seats. The total number of seats across different programmes in government nursing colleges has risen to 879.

Government and private institutions expand capacity Alongside the government colleges, private nursing institutions account for a significant share of the state’s nursing education capacity. According to the government, private institutions have a total of 10,616 seats across nursing programmes.

Since July 2021, 76 private nursing institutions have received essentiality certificates to run courses, and 5,138 seats across different programmes have been approved, the release said. Students from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and northeastern states are also enrolling in private nursing institutions in Uttarakhand.

The state government has also highlighted efforts to strengthen teaching capacity. According to medical education director Dr Ashutosh Sayana, 40 nursing tutors were appointed in December 2021, followed by 26 more by June 2025, taking the number of regular nursing tutors to 66.

In October 2022, nine faculty members were appointed, including eight assistant professors and one associate professor. Seven additional faculty members were appointed in November 2025, the release said. The department has also created posts for tutors, assistant professors, associate professors, professors and deputy principals.

Language training and overseas employment opportunities The government said nursing students are also being trained in foreign languages, including Japanese, German and Spanish, to improve their prospects of finding employment abroad. According to the release, 60 candidates from two batches secured jobs in Japan in 2023, while 13 candidates found employment in Germany in 2025.

The Directorate of Medical Education has also initiated the process for appointing 16 assistant professors after the final examination results were declared. A requisition for 30 nursing tutor posts was sent to the Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board in September, the release said.

Interest in nursing courses has also remained substantial, with around 12,000 to 15,000 candidates applying each year for entrance examinations conducted by Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University, according to the government.

The state government said its focus is on improving educational facilities, strengthening teaching capacity and connecting young people with employment opportunities in India and abroad. The figures and employment outcomes cited in the release were provided by the state government.