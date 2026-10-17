AAP holds Tricolour march in Delhi over detention of youth at Jantar Mantar

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that the right to unfurl the national flag and raise patriotic slogans was being restricted. He accused the BJP-led government of acting against protesters and referred to the earlier detention of Ashutosh Ranka and Saurabh Das, along with Deepke’s detention.

“If we will not unfurl the Tricolour in our own country, where will we do it?” Kejriwal said, according to the party’s statement. He also said those who objected to the Indian national flag should leave the country. His remarks were part of the party’s criticism of the action against the young protesters.

The protest followed the detention of Abhijeet Deepke, which prompted criticism from AAP leaders. Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal questioned the action and said unfurling the national flag should not be treated as an offence. He alleged that the detention reflected the government’s apprehension about young people raising their voices.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday held a Tricolour march in Delhi to protest the detention of young people who had sought to unfurl the national flag at Jantar Mantar. Led by Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, party leaders and workers marched on foot from the party headquarters to Le Meridien, carrying the national flag.

Singh said AAP workers had also taken out a Tricolour march around the areas near Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, and condemned what he described as the use of force against protesters. He linked the demonstration to the party’s wider criticism of the government and its demand for changes in the political leadership.

Responding to remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the AAP leader said the gathering was intended to demand a change in the government. Singh reiterated the party’s slogan calling on the BJP to leave office, alleging that the government had failed to address issues such as employment and livelihoods.

Bharadwaj questioned the restrictions imposed by the police, referring to Section 163 and other curbs. He described the restrictions as unjustified and argued that citizens had a constitutional right to move freely and express their views. These were the party leader’s claims; the statement provided for this report did not include a response from the police or the government.

Party says protest over SIR will continue On Deepke’s detention, Bharadwaj said the young man had only spoken about unfurling the national flag in Connaught Place. He contrasted the incident with the BJP’s earlier calls to unfurl the Tricolour in Kashmir, arguing that the action against a Dalit youth in Delhi could further alienate young people.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said the party’s movement to protect democracy would continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigned and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process was withdrawn. He alleged that the government was attempting to suppress dissent through the use of police action.

Rai said the movement, which began on October 2, had continued for 15 days despite what he described as attempts to stop it. He added that groups and political parties across the country were participating in protests with the stated aim of protecting democratic rights.

AAP said its campaign would continue until its demands were met. The party’s statement did not include an official response to the allegations from the central government, the police or the Election Commission.