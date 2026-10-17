Uttarakhand draws film projects to Mussoorie and Nainital

Uttarakhand is hosting film projects in several locations, including Mussoorie, Landour and Nainital, as the state government looks to promote the region as a destination for film production. Actor Akshay Kumar is shooting in Mussoorie and Landour, while Janhvi Kapoor is filming in Nainital, according to a state government release. Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The arrival of film crews could bring wider visibility to the state’s landscapes and tourist destinations. It may also support economic activity in sectors such as hospitality, transport, food services and local production support, depending on the scale and duration of the shoots.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand has potential for film production because of its natural landscapes, cultural heritage and varied geography. He said the state government is working to establish Uttarakhand as a major filming destination by improving facilities for filmmakers, simplifying permissions and creating opportunities for local talent.

Dhami added that film shoots can help bring attention to tourist destinations while creating work opportunities for local artists, technicians, hotel operators, transport providers and other service professionals. The government, he said, aims to connect film tourism with the state’s economy and encourage greater participation from local communities.

Film policy focuses on permissions and production support The Uttarakhand Film Policy 2024 is intended to encourage film production in the state by creating a more supportive environment for filmmakers. According to the government, a single-window clearance system is being used to simplify and streamline shooting permissions.

The prescribed process provides for shooting permissions within seven days, with the aim of reducing the need for production teams to coordinate separately with multiple departments. The policy also seeks to encourage film-related activities and provide opportunities for local artists and technicians.

Film crews can generate demand for accommodation, transport, catering and other services during production. The extent of the economic benefit, however, is likely to depend on the number of crew members, the length of the shoot and the extent to which local businesses and workers are engaged.

Film tourism linked to local economic activity The current shoots offer an opportunity to showcase Uttarakhand’s geographical and cultural diversity to audiences across the country. Locations such as Mussoorie, Landour and Nainital may gain visibility through their appearance in films, potentially drawing interest from viewers and future visitors.

The Uttarakhand Film Development Council is working to support filmmakers and promote the state’s natural, cultural and historical heritage through cinema, the release said. The state government is seeking to develop film production and film tourism as part of its broader efforts to promote local economic activity.

While film shoots can provide exposure to destinations, their longer-term impact on tourism and local businesses will depend on how audiences respond to the productions and whether that interest translates into visits and spending.