Prithvi Shaw 'selfie' row: Another accused arrested. What we know about Shobhit Thakur

The Mumbai Police has arrested four accused, including social media influencer Sapna Gill and Shobhit Thakur, in the case of alleged manhandling cricketer Prithvi Shaw and attacking his friend Ashish Surendra Yadav's car.

The other accused in police custody are Rudra and Sahil. Four other accused are still absconding in the case. The arrested accused will be produced in the court on Saturday, news agency ANI.

Gill, who was arrested earlier, was produced before the Andheri court on Friday which sent her to police custody till February 20.

The Oshiwara Police has booked eight people, including Gill, for attacking the car of Ashish Surendra Yadav outside a five-star hotel in Mumbai after he filed a police complaint for damages to his car.

Besides original charges of rioting and extortion, Oshiwara Police also invoked Indian Penal Code section 387 (putting a person in fear of death or of grievous hurt in order to commit extortion).

Who is Shobhit Thakur?

> The fight happened after Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur had approached Prithvi Shaw for selfies when the India cricketer was having dinner with his friend.

> Initially, the cricketer obliged them. But when they insisted on clicking more selfies, he declined, after which Gill and Thakur started misbehaving with the cricketer, he alleged.

> The hotel manager intervened and asked Gill and Thakur to leave the premises.

> Shaw and his friends then had dinner at the hotel. When they were stepping out, they saw Thakur standing outside with a baseball bat in hand, the official told the court, citing Yadav's complaint.

> After they sat in their car, the accused attacked its windshield with the baseball bat. Shaw was also manhandled by Gill.

> Sensing more trouble, the cricketer was shifted to another car while Yadav and others drove his vehicle to Oshiwara.

> Yadav then saw three motorcycles and a white car chasing their vehicle. Around 4am, those following him attacked his car when it was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on Link Road.

> Thakur, who was one of them, broke the rear windshield with the baseball bat, the investigating officer said.

> The six persons on the motorcycles along with Gill and Thakur who were in another car abused Yadav, the IO added.

