 Protest against Kurla Dairy Land for Dharavi Redevelopment | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Protest against Kurla Dairy Land for Dharavi Redevelopment

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 23, 2024 07:14 AM IST

Mumbai: MVA coalition protests state's decision to allocate Kurla dairy land for Dharavi project. Varsha Gaikwad demands protection of green land.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition staged a protest on Saturday against the state government’s decision to allocate land from the defunct Kurla government dairy for the Dharavi redevelopment project. The protest, which included a signature campaign, took place at Nehru Nagar near Kurla.

Local MP and Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad participated in the protest and shared her views on social media. “Participated in the protest and signature drive organised by residents of Nehru Nagar and MVA against the government’s move to parcel out and build on the eco-sensitive and precious green land at Kurla dairy,” Gaikwad posted. “The anti-people GR must be immediately withdrawn. The precious trees at Kurla dairy land must be protected at all costs and the land must be reserved as a public garden in the development plan,” she demanded.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Protest against Kurla Dairy Land for Dharavi Redevelopment
