Public outreach is the new mantra of two camps to win ‘real’ Sena battle
The two warring factions are trying to drum up support among people in an apparent bid to buttress their claim over the ‘real’ Shiv Sena before the Supreme Court and the Election Commission of India.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met veteran Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Liladhar Dake in the city. The two are among the first generation of leaders who had worked closely with late party supremo Bal Thackeray, but have now taken a back seat due to age. Joshi and Dake could not be reached for comments.
Shinde will kick off his statewide tour with Nashik district on July 30, and then move on to Aurangabad and Pune, covering the constituencies of Sena dissidents who have joined his ranks.
Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray too will visit Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri in early August in the second phase of his Shiv Samvad Yatra.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to tour Maharashtra from mid-August.
“It will be a statewide tour. Though the dates and venues are yet to be finalised, it will begin in those districts where a large number of MLAs have rebelled,” a Thackeray aide said, adding that this could be done in either Nashik or Aurangabad (Sambhajinagar).
Meanwhile, Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut claimed that legislators in the Shinde faction were uneasy about their future, and could return to the party. “Rebel MLAs are in touch with us. One must not be surprised if there is a change of government in Maharashtra in the coming days,” he said.
However, Shinde dismissed Raut’s claim. “Let him stay in his dreamworld,” the CM said, while speaking to the media after meeting Dake at his residence in Mumbai.
In an attempt to expand the party’s social base, Thackeray on Thursday inducted social activist Sushma Andhare from the Nationalist Congress Party and appointed her as an upaneta (deputy leader). Andhare is a complainant in the violence against Dalits on January 1, 2018 at Bhima Koregaon near Pune. Captain Prashant Surve, the former husband of rebel MP Bhavana Gawali Patil, who is the Shinde group’s chief whip in the Lok Sabha, also joined Sena.
“We are rebuilding the real Shiv Sena and I am giving responsibilities to hard-working activists,” Thackeray said, after inducting Andhare.
On July 30, Shinde will visit Malegaon, hold a review meeting with officials from the Nashik revenue division, and address a public meeting in the textile town. The public meeting will be his first since he revolted against Thackeray, toppled his government, and installed himself as the chief minister with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Dadaji Bhuse, the agriculture minister in the previous Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi regime, who joined Shinde, represents the Malegaon Outer constituency.
The chief minister will also speak at a rally in Aurangabad’s Vaijapur that day. Local Sena MLA Ramesh Bornare has thrown in his lot with Shinde.
Pradeep Jaiswal, the rebel Sena MLA from Aurangabad Central, said that on July 31, Shinde would hold a review meeting with officials, address a press conference, and then visit his (Jaiswal’s) constituency. Shinde will also address a public meeting at Sillod, which is represented in the assembly by Sena dissident and former minister Abdul Sattar.
Former minister Vijay Shivtare said Shinde would visit Pune on August 2, where he would chair review meetings, oversee the progress of a drinking water scheme, visit Jejuri and Dagduseth Halwai Ganesh temples, and address a rally at Saswad.
In an attempt to galvanise party cadre, Aaditya is expected to cover Sindhudurg and Kolhapur in the second phase of his yatra on August 1 and 2. He will address a rally at Sawantwadi, the constituency of former minister Deepak Kesarkar, who is the chief spokesperson of the Shinde group. He is also expected to visit Kudal. Aaditya will proceed to Kolhapur the next day for rallies.
Aaditya’s outreach in these two districts is important as Marathi speakers from Konkan and western Maharashtra form the bulk of the Maharashtrians in Mumbai and surrounding areas. They are also the nucleus of Sena’s core support in the city. Hence, any political developments or disruptions in these areas may affect the voting patterns of the larger community in Mumbai and vice versa.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics