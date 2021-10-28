Pune court sends NCB’s key witness Gosavi to police custody till Nov 5

A Pune court on Thursday remanded the Narcotics Control Bureau’s key witness in the cruise ship drug bust case Kiran Gosavi in police custody till November 5 with connection to a cheating case from 2018.

The Pune police earlier arrested Gosavi, whose picture with Aryan Khan went viral following the latter’s arrest from a cruise rave party early this month. Gosavi, according to Pune police, was arrested in the case lodged four years ago. He was on the run and introduced himself as Sachin Patil during his stay in Lucknow, Jabalpur, Hyderabad and Fatehpur, police said.

“Gosavi was projecting himself as a member of Stop Crime NGO and CIBCA detective agency. He also claimed to run an export-import business. We were searching for him based on his social media photos,” Amitabh Gupta, Pune Police commissioner told HT.

He said that the Pune Police earlier arrested Gosavi’s assistant, Sherbano Kureshi, in the cheating case. The case pertains to allegations of Gosavi cheating Chinmay Deshmukh of ₹3.09 lakh under the pretext of getting him a job in Malaysia. The police said that the recipient of the money was Sherbano Kureshi. On 2019, the Pune Police filed the chargesheet in the case.

The Pune Police denied any relation between the arrest and the ongoing controversy regarding Gosavi’s presence in the cruise ship during the raids carried out by NCB following which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were arrested for alleged possession of drugs. All three were granted bail by the Bombay high court on Thursday and are expected to walk out of jail on Saturday.

Earlier, a lookout notice was also issued to prevent Gosavi from leaving the country. The other witness in the raid, BJP worker Manish Bhanushali, has also been summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in an unrelated matter.

