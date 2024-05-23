Punishing heat pushes city’s peak power demand beyond 4,300 MW

Mumbai: As the city continues to languish under hot and humid conditions with temperatures soaring above 40 degree Celsius, Mumbai’s peak power consumption went beyond 4,300 megawatt on Tuesday. This is the first time that electricity demand has surpassed this much which according to power experts, it’s putting strain on the system. HT Image

The peak demand from close to 50 lakh power consumers of Mumbai touched 4,306 MW on Tuesday. According to Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited, on May 21 at 3.45pm the peak power demand crossed 2,253 mw while the previous peak demand was 2,161 mw in June 2023. Adani Electricity supplies to 29 lakh odd consumers in the suburbs and parts of Mumbai’s metropolitan region.

Around the same time, Tata Power’s demand from its 7.50 lakh consumers stood at 1,050 MW while that of BEST Undertaking supplies to 10.50 lakh consumers surpassed 910 MW. Sources said that areas of Bhandup and Mulund that get supply from MSEDCL had remaining demand.

The power experts said that earlier this April the maximum demand had touched 4108 MW. In April, Tata Power had anticipated an additional demand of 50-150 Mw between April to June. On April 20, they got a go-ahead from Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission to purchase short-term power.

“The demand is forcing the companies to buy expensive power from the open market that goes up to ₹12 per unit as well. With more and more redevelopment projects and metro rail lines coming up, the demand is expected to shoot upwards,” said a power expert.

While Adani Electricity’s Dahanu plant generates 500 MW, the Trombay plant of Tata Power generates around 800 Mw and another 440 MW comes from renewable energy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra’s power demand is rallying around 26,000 MW.