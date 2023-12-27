Rahul Gandhi should deliver 'nyay' to people of northeast before embarking on his yatra: Assam Deputy Speaker

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Assam Assembly Deputy Speaker Numal Momin on Wednesday took a dig at Congress following its announcement of party leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra and said that the Wayanad MP should first deliver 'nyay' (justice) to the people of the northeast who suffered during the regime of his party. HT Image

"I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that, what Nyay he has delivered to the people of the northeast region including 855 youths who were killed during the Assam Movement, in the 1992 riots in Manipur how many people died, the people died in a bomb blast in Mizoram in 1996. How many innocent people died in the insurgency period in the northeast region," Dr Numal Momin said while speaking to ANI.

However, Momin said that he 'welcomes' the Congress leader in the region for his yatra.

"We welcome Rahul Gandhi in the Northeast region for Bharat Nyay Yatra. But at the same time, I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that what Nyay he has delivered to the people of the northeast region. If Rahul Gandhi can deliver Nyay to them, then it is a very welcome step from his side," he added.

Calling Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Nyay Yatra just a 'drama', Dr Numal Momin said that the Congress leader himself is not getting justice from the INDIA bloc as the leaders of the Opposition reportedly proposed the name of Mallikarjun Kharge instead of the Wayanad MP.

"In the previous meeting of INDI Alliance, TMC and AAP proposed Mallikarjun Kharge as their PM face. Rahul Gandhi is not getting nyay from his own alliance, then what the Nyay he can deliver to the people of Northeast region and the country," the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly and senior BJP leader said.

The Congress on Wednesday announced it will hold a 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi from Manipur to Mumbai, covering 14 states and 85 districts, beginning January 14.

The yatra will conclude on March 20, just around the time when the schedule for the next Lok Sabha polls is likely to be announced.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi, Momin said that the former should embark on his yatra only after giving justice to the people of the northeast region.

"This is a holy place for us, we don't want him to make it dirty. First, he started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but the people understood that Congress was the main culprit who kept India separate ways like Article 370 and that is a clear indication that they didn't want Bharat Jodo. Just to fool the innocent people of India, he did Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra was a super flop. The people had totally rejected his party. Now he is trying to make Bharat Nyay Yatra," Dr Numal Momin said.

"Now under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 80 crore people are now getting free ration. If the Congress had earlier charged from the poor people, then how can we believe that Congress will give Nyay to the people of the country, it is a big question," Dr Momin added.

On queried about the impact of Rahul Gandhi's yatra for his party ahead of Lok Sabha Polls, Numal Momin said that Congress will lose all its remaining seats in the upcoming elections.

"Whether Bharat Jodo, Bharat Nyay Yatra, that will not be effective in our region, because of the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi is developing the region, he has considered the region as Ashta Lakshmi and he has given equal importance to progress this region like as railway connectivity, road infrastructure development, education, medical set up, agro-based industries. Everywhere Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given stress and he is showing how the Northeast can develop. Now people will not jump from this development, peaceful initiation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steps to Congress regime where terrorism, riot, violence, murder, poor development, hatred, neglecting the tribal people of the Northeast region including tea tribes also. The poor people really suffered during the Congress regime. Now the people want to get rid of the Congress culture.. got 3-4 seats in North-eastern region and they are now going to lose all the seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections," Dr Momin added.

He also said that the Northeastern region is witnessing progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The people will reject any proposal from the Congress. In the 2024 Lok Saba polls, in the Northeastern Region Congress may hardly win one or two seats out of 25 seats in this region. They are going to lose very badly in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," the Deputy Speaker of Assam Assembly said. (ANI)