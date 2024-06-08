Railways’ upgrade of signalling system for safe run backfires, causes delays

Mumbai: During the 63-hour mega block from May 31 to June 2, the railways made a switch to a modern signalling system called electronic interlocking (EI) from the earlier route relay interlocking (RRI) at CSMT. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

The 36-hour rail block last week to upgrade the signalling system (among other improvements) on the Central route originating from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) impacted nearly 40 lakh commuters. Five days after the new system was declared up and running, their woes continue.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The railways made a switch to a modern signalling system called electronic interlocking (EI) from the earlier route relay interlocking (RRI) at CSMT. The purpose of introducing the system was to ensure safe operations of trains; but it seems to have backfired.

A Central Railway (CR) official said, the additional track circuits are at varied distances on each line from the existing track circuits. The signals do not turn green unless the secondary track circuits receive an indication that the train has crossed the stretch. “It is taking an average of 75-90 seconds extra for a train to cross, depending on its length, causing delays,” he said. “We have written to the Railway Board asking them to allow us to revert to the previous single-track circuit.”

The new system was put in place after a circular was issued by the Railway Board’s Signal and Telecom Directorate. This, said the official, is not feasible for Mumbai’s busy railway system.

Since Monday, commuters taking the main line on CSMT – the Kasara/ Karjat route -- have been struggling with their daily travel as trains are running late by an average of 15-20 minutes; an average of 15-25 services getting cancelled daily has added to their struggle.

According to railway officials, track circuits are fitted in the range of 50-100 meters away from the signals and crossover points where trains interchange rail lines. Primarily, track circuits send indication to the signal poles if a particular stretch is occupied by the train. An additional 50-60 track circuits have been installed in CSMT at certain distances —as part of the EI system.

The additional track circuits are in the range of 150-250 meters from the existing ones. A train leaving CSMT station needs to cross both these track circuit locations before the signal on that line changes colour to either yellow, double yellow or green from red. These additional circuits have been installed on the rail lines going to platforms 8-18 at CSMT. While they have been installed for improved safety to long distance trains arriving and departing CSMT, they overlap with the fast tracks, which is leading to delays.

“Travelling on CR’s local trains has become a nightmare. Trains halt for 20-25 minutes between Byculla and CSMT – a distance that should be covered in 7-10 minutes,” said A Sawant, resident of Thane. Like Sawant, there are many other commuters who have complained to CR authorities both on social media and at railway stations. “It is frustrating taking the local trains which are not only crowded to the brim but also delayed. We hear announcements of trains being cancelled all the time,” said M Kotian, resident of Bhandup.

Meanwhile, CR authorities who have requested relaxation of these norms for CSMT, have highlighted that it is a terminating station with low train speeds where occurrences of accidents are rare.

The upgraded EI system was activated at CSMT on June 1-2 after the mega block. Initially, railways had said the initial glitches would be ironed out as soon as the system settled in, which is yet to happen. Over 3700 cables and wires responsible for setting 278 train routes to and from CSMT were rewired into the new EI system. The glitches allegedly impact the functioning of 79 signals and 75 crossover points at CSMT vital for smooth operations.

HT reached out to the Railway Board for a comment on the new system but failed to get a response.