Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Rain and thunderstorms in city likely over next 2 days

ByShreya Jachak
May 06, 2025 06:42 AM IST

While several interior parts of Maharashtra have experienced light showers, the city did not receive any on Monday

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a yellow alert over the city, indicating moderate rainfall, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert was also issued to the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

Representative picture (HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)
Representative picture (HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)

Over the next two days, the daytime temperature will gradually dip by 1°C to 2°C ranging between 33°C and 32°C as per the IMD’s weekly forecast. The meteorological department also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph over the next two days. The spell of rainfall and thunderstorms will relieve the city from scorching heat bringing mercury levels down.

“These pre-monsoon showers will occur due to western disturbance at the low level, which will also bring a lot of moisture. The interaction between westerly and easterly winds in the atmosphere can bring thunderstorms,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai, adding that pre-monsoon showers are a common occurrence in the city.

While several interior parts of Maharashtra have experienced light showers, the city did not receive any on Monday.

On Monday, the city’s weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7°C and a minimum of 26.6°C.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Rain and thunderstorms in city likely over next 2 days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On