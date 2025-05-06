Rain and thunderstorms in city likely over next 2 days

MUMBAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) maintained a yellow alert over the city, indicating moderate rainfall, for Tuesday and Wednesday. The alert was also issued to the neighbouring districts of Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. Representative picture (HT Archives) (HT PHOTO)

Over the next two days, the daytime temperature will gradually dip by 1°C to 2°C ranging between 33°C and 32°C as per the IMD’s weekly forecast. The meteorological department also predicted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds at 30-40 kmph over the next two days. The spell of rainfall and thunderstorms will relieve the city from scorching heat bringing mercury levels down.

“These pre-monsoon showers will occur due to western disturbance at the low level, which will also bring a lot of moisture. The interaction between westerly and easterly winds in the atmosphere can bring thunderstorms,” said Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD Mumbai, adding that pre-monsoon showers are a common occurrence in the city.

While several interior parts of Maharashtra have experienced light showers, the city did not receive any on Monday.

On Monday, the city’s weather observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7°C and a minimum of 26.6°C.