Raj gets nod for Aurangabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, ‘Uttar rally’, at the same venue.
In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. It said that there should not be more than 15,000 people at the venue and the timings would be 4:30 pm to 9:45 pm.
It also disallowed organisers from bringing arms like swords to the rally and workers from indulging in provocative sloganeering. It warned that any violation will attract action against the organisers.
The MNS has described the 16 restrictions imposed upon the rally as ridiculous and blamed the state government for trying to indirectly create hurdles. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
MNS spokesperson Sandeep Deshpande ridiculed the restrictions as unwarranted. “Rajsaheb will speak on whatever he wants. No one can dictate their terms to him,” said Deshpande. “Does the police department have the mechanism to count the people coming to the rally? They will have to allow all the workers who come to the rally. We don’t subscribe to this 15,000 people limit,” he added.
The MNS has made a grand preparation and was aiming to bring more than 85,000 people to the venue. Raj reached Pune from Mumbai with a lot of fanfare. He stopped at several places where MNS workers welcomed him with garlands. His son Amit Thackeray reached Aurangabad in the afternoon to oversee the preparation.
Tomorrow, Raj will proceed in the morning at 8:00 am from Pune to address the rally. He will first stop at Vadhu and pay tributes to the memorial of Sambhaji Maharaj. He will be accompanied by 100 to 150 cars during his six-hour journey to Aurangabad.
Former Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire said Raj Thackeray will be replied in his own language. “Uddhavsaheb will address Uttar Rally at this very ground and we will give a befitting reply,” said Khaire.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the rally was being hyped. “There are four rallies on May 1. Rallies keep happening and this is not something exceptional,” said Raut.
Republican Youth Morcha Aurangabad chief Jaising Kamble approached the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) against the rally on the ground that it will create a rift in the society.
The Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has announced peace marches across Maharashtra on May 1 to counter the ill-effects of the rally. “Raj Thackeray will surely give a provocative speech and cause unrest among the masses. Our workers will organise peace marches and educate the people of his intentions,” said VBA state chief Rekha Thakur.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said it’s time Raj Thackeray praises the Maharashtra government too. “First he praised Gujarat CM, then Uttar Pradesh CM. However, he is not praising Maharashtra as his cousin in the chief minister,” said NCP leader Jayant Patil.
BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil taunted the state government for indirectly helping Raj Thackeray. “It was the state government which created curiosity regarding the rally by delaying permission. Now, all people across Maharashtra will hear Raj Thackeray either live or in person.”
Ludhiana: Heatstroke advisory issued amid soaring temperatures
As mercury soared to a record high of 43.2C in Ludhiana on Friday, the district health department issued a heatwave alert and advised residents to remain indoors during the peak hours of 12 pm to 4 pm amid high risk of heatstroke. Dr Rajesh Mahajan, professor at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that such high temperatures can trigger heatstrokes.
Uttar Pradesh power crisis set to ease from tomorrow
The severe power crisis in Uttar Pradesh may start easing from May 1 with the UP Power Corporation Ltd having made arrangements for purchase of additional electricity from different sources to bridge the demand-supply gap, energy department officials said. They also said the power deficit in UP was still only less than 8% compared 20% in Jharkhand, 16.9% in Rajasthan, 16.9% in Haryana, 16.7% in Punjab and 9.3% in Bihar.
Mumbai wakes up to warmest April morning in a decade
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in other parts of the state, Mumbai on Friday experienced its warmest April morning in a decade, with the minimum temperature settling at 28.8 degrees Celsius (three degrees above normal), up from 25.8 degrees Celsius a day prior. Friday's maximum was the lowest reading in nine days. “The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 34 to 35 degrees Celsius over the next week,” head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai, Jayanta Sarkar added.
Pansare murder case: Court rejects discharge application of Tawade, Andure
Additional sessions judge Kolhapur BD Shelke has dismissed the discharge application filed by accused Virendrasingh Sharadchandra Tawade and Sachin Prakashrao Andure under Section 227 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for discharge in connection with rationalist Govind Pansare murder case.
Approach road to Sukhdev Thapar’s ancestral home: Martyr’s relatives decry slow pace of land acquisition
Municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal conducted a meeting with relatives of Sukhdev Thapar at MC's Zone-D office on Friday to discuss the project to provide a direct approach to the ancestral house of the martyr in Naughara Mohalla. A team of MC officials led by assistant town planner Mohan Singh also demarcated the encroachments at the site in the evening amid resistance.
