Rapper Badshah questioned in IPL illegal streaming case

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra cyber police on Monday questioned Bollywood rapper Badshah in connection with an FIR registered against several mobile applications, including Fairplay, for allegedly re-telecasting Indian Premier League (IPL) matches in violation of the broadcast rights of the Viacom 18 group. Badshah and several other celebrities allegedly promoted the betting app and urged viewers to tune in on the application to watch the cricket matches. The rapper was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber police for questioning, and accordingly reached their office at World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade at around 3 pm.

The rapper was summoned by the Maharashtra Cyber police for questioning, and accordingly reached their office at World Trade Centre in Cuffe Parade at around 3 pm. “He and several other actors and celebrities have violated the broadcast rights of the complainant. The others involved in the promotion of the app will also be questioned,” said a senior officer of Maharashtra Cyber.

The FIR was registered on April 20, 2023, based on a complaint lodged by Vinitchandra Sharma, vice-president, legal, at the Viacom 18 group. He claimed in the FIR that the matches were illegally streamed on Fairplay, and many actors endorsed and promoted the betting application.

Viacom18 owns several television channels and the OTT platform, VOOT. In October 2021, its anti-piracy team learnt that there were seven apps—Pikashow, Foxi, Vedu, Smart Player Lite, Film Plus, Tea TV and Wow TV—that were illegally showing serials, reality shows and other content being aired on Viacom 18 platforms. During a further check, the team found that from March 31, 2023 to April 7, 2023, the Fairplay app had also shown Tata IPL matches live illegally.

Sharma approached the Maharashtra cyber cell and registered a case against the apps, claiming that without acquiring legal rights, they were showing Viacom 18 content for monetary benefit and causing a loss to the company of over ₹100 crore.

Badshah’s lawyer, advocate Prashant Patil, however, clarified that the rapper had not done anything wrong and the Cyber police had summoned him as a witness in the case. “He has provided all the documents sought by the police,” said Patil. “He has also assured them that he will cooperate in the probe.”

