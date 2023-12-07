Raut’s potshots at health minister

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Wednesday alleged a ‘cash for posting’ scam in the public health department led by Shiv Sena minister Tanaji Sawant. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has written a letter to CM Shinde, seeking action against Sawant. HT Image

“An officer on special duty was appointed to collect ₹4 lakh each from 1,200 medical officers across the state, and ₹50 crore was allegedly given to Sawant,” says the letter.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Raut also alleged that junior officers were appointed to the post of deputy director at Nashik and Latur for ₹50 lakh in cash. “Fourteen candidates were selected through MPSC, but since none was willing to pay the ₹50 lakh demanded, they were all given side postings,” says the letter. “Also, 12 junior officers were posted as civil surgeons, the topmost post at the district level. At Washim and Buldhana, the post was given to officers who do not belong to the civil surgeon cadre.”

The Sena (UBT) leader also said that private hospitals were being charged ₹1 lakh per bed to include them in the Mahatma Jotirao Phule scheme (under which the government gives subsidised treatment to the poor in private hospitals). “Hospitals are being allowed to loot the government exchequer by submitting fake bills,” says the letter.