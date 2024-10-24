MUMBAI: Four real estate agents who visited Bhardawadi near Derawala Mansion in Andheri West on Saturday to check out some rooms in a chawl were assaulted, stripped and administered electric shock on their private parts. Property owners in the area attacked them on suspicion that they would inform the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) about illegal constructions, and three of them have been arrested by the police. Real estate agents, mistaken as BMC men, assaulted, given electric shock

According to the police, when the four agents were checking out rooms in the Bhardawadi area, local property owners suspected they were BMC informants and detained them. The four agents were taken to a nearby shop, assaulted, stripped, and administered electric shocks on their private parts. The accused also video recorded these activities and forwarded the video to various people, hoping it would dissuade the victims from complaining about illegal constructions.

“The next day, the four men approached the DN Nagar police station where an offence was registered under sections 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 129 (criminal force) and 352 (provoke breach of public peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act,” said a police officer.

Based on the agents’ complaint, the police arrested Bhardawadi residents Sattar Turaq, 54, Aziz Turraq, 50, and Firoz Turraq, 53. All three are related and they have been remanded in police custody for five days. Police have seized the electric battery used to administer electric shock to the victims.