Resident doctor dies by suicide at Mumbai hospital, say police

A 28-year-old resident doctor at a Mumbai hospital died by suicide on Monday night, police said and added they have registered a case of accidental death.

Police said the reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained. They said the matter came to light on Monday when a colleague of the doctor found him lying unconscious on his bed.

People aware of the matter cited preliminary investigation and said the doctor may have taken an overdose of a muscle relaxant. No suicide note has been found so far, they added.

The people said the doctor was from Aurangabad, where his father suffered a paralysis attack this month. They added he returned from home on February 14.