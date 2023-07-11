Auto driver arrested from UP for sexually assaulting passenger in Aarey Colony

Mumbai: A 24-year-old rickshaw driver was recently arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 20-year-old female passenger in Aarey Colony. The accused – identified as Indrajeet Singh – was arrested on Sunday from Uttar Pradesh.

The incident occurred at 5pm on May 17 when the woman, a homemaker, was returning from CBD Belapur to her Goregaon East residence, Jagdish Deshmukh, senior police inspector of Aarey Sub police station, said. He added that the complainant approached the police on July 6 as she was shocked and scared.

“When the auto reached a secluded area in Aarey forest, Singh turned the vehicle onto a narrow lane telling the woman that he had to answer nature’s call. As he stopped the auto and got off, he groped the woman and sexually assaulted her. The woman screamed and freed herself from his grip and ran towards the road,” said Deshmukh. “The woman then took another auto which was passing by and reached her house.”

The woman’s husband, who works at a shop in Goregaon, was at work when the incident took place, he said, adding, “The woman was scared and had not revealed the incident to anyone. On July 6, she told her aunt about the sexual assault after which they approached the police and registered an FIR.”

After scanning the CCTV footage of the Aarey Milk Colony and its entry and exit points, police found that Singh owned the auto rickshaw, Deshmukh said. “Upon tracking Singh’s mobile phone location, it was revealed that the accused was in Uttar Pradesh. With the help of local police, we arrested Singh and brought him to Mumbai on Monday,” he added.

Singh has been booked under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

