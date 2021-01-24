Rise in turnout prompts Mumbai civic body to increase vaccination units
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has introduced a walk-in option to boost the turnout at vaccination centres in the city after glitches in the Covid vaccine intelligence network (CoWIN) app have lowered the turnout. CoWIN has been developed by the Central government to manage the vaccination drive and many healthcare workers (HCWs) are not receiving notifications for their inoculation appointments despite being registered on the app.
BMC has been conducting the mass immunization programme in the city through 10 vaccination centres that have 31 units among them. In the first phase, the civic body’s target is to inoculate 4,000 HCWs daily. However, in the first three days (January 16, 19 and 20), the centres struggled to meet this target and instead barely reached the halfway mark. On Friday, BMC introduced “walk-ins”, which helped centres reach 93% of the daily target. BMC said that while walk-ins would receive vaccinations, priority would be given to those with appointments generated by CoWIN.
“With time, technical glitches in the app are getting resolved. Soon, they [beneficiaries] will start getting appointment messages on time. So, to better channel the process, the priority will be provided to the HCWs with appointments; then the walk-in beneficiaries,” said additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani.
On Friday, a few vaccination centres like King Edward Memorial (KEM) and Rajawadi Hospitals, recorded turnouts of more than 100% of the daily target. Kakani said no beneficiaries would be turned away in such event. “No one will be sent back without vaccination. On Friday, due to the rush, we also provided additional vaccinators for the inoculation. Also, all centres have enough vaccines to immunize more than their targets,” said Kakani.
BMC also plans to increase the number of vaccination centres. “We have over a dozen peripheral hospitals who are well equipped to run the mass vaccination process. With the further rise in the turnout, we will start including them among vaccination centres,” Kakani said.
As of now, CoWIN has been regenerating 20-30% names of beneficiaries who have already been shortlisted for vaccination daily. “The Central government has been informed about it and they are working on it. Hopefully, it will be resolved within two to three days,” said Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC.
On Thursday, the Association of Hospitals, a trust comprising private hospitals, had approached BMC, seeking permission to inoculate in-house HCWs in their hospitals under the supervision of BMC auditors. Kakani said no decision has been taken on this matter.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indira Nagar in Turbhe 1st Covid-free area in Navi Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Only 1 Covid death in 24 days in Bhiwandi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s statue unveiled in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Placement offers withdrawn, IIT graduates look for jobs on social media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
90% turn up again in Mumbai to take their shot against Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fourth member of south Mumbai drug cartel held
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rise in turnout prompts Mumbai civic body to increase vaccination units
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
921 more birds dead in Maharashtra, count soars to 15,445
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhiwandi man critical after he gets shot at over parking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCB arrests Bhiwandi jeweller for financing production of MD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Farmers start vehicle march from Nashik to Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11,500 offenders in Mumbai pledge to not commit crimes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil to hold statewide tour to expand party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra education department announces RTE schedule, registrations open from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccination drive: Nine Maharashtra districts record over 100% turnout
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox