Robber arrested after remaining out of police radar for 15 years

Mumbai: A suspected house-breaker, who has been evading arrest for 15 years, was caught by the police on Wednesday.

The Malad police officers said they found it difficult to identify and trace the accused, as they didn’t have his photo or basic details like address or mobile number. He was named by an arrested accused, as one of his accomplices in a robbery.

Police inspector Abhinay Pawar said that in 2008, they registered a case of housebreaking wherein three men robbed gold from a jewellery polishing unit. At the time, the police arrested a man named Suresh Nadar, who named one Surya Sundar Muttu, 19 years old at the time during the interrogation. Surya fled the spot using the vehicle used by other robbers and since then he was out of the police radar.

“Since Surya’s name came up in the interrogation, we had been looking for him but we just had his name and description,” said Pawar. The police just knew that Surya stayed in a slum rehabilitation project at Kandivali.

For years, the police had been trying to trace Surya but what they did not know was in 2010 he met with an accident and injured his right hand badly.

“On Monday through our informers, we learnt that there were three persons with the name residing in Eksar Nagar in Goregaon West,” said Pawar.

When the police reached there, they found two men by the name of Surya but they did not match the description of the accused they were looking for. The third man had gone to Karnataka, he added.

On Wednesday when Surya returned and his description matched that of the accused. We then detained him and upon questioning, he confessed to being a part of several house breakings in the city. We have therefore arrested the 34-year-old,” said Pawar.