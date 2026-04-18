MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested one more person in connection with the firing outside producer-director Rohit Shetty’s Juhu residence in the early hours of February 1. Rohit Shetty house firing case: Crime Branch arrests 15th accused from Agra

Police said the 15th accused arrested in the case, a 22-year-old man from Agra in Uttar Pradesh, had played a crucial role in carrying out a recce of the filmmaker’s house and had also instigated other accused, including the shooters, to execute the attack. He was also present on the day of the firing.

“The arrested accused has been identified as Pradeep Kumar Ramsingh Jatav, 22, alias Gaat, who resided within the Bah police station jurisdiction in Agra,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Lakhmi Gautam.

“We have already arrested shooter Deepak Sharma and 13 others, including Pravin, the brother of absconding main accused Shubham Lonkar, in the case. The newly arrested accused, Jatav, had played a role in conducting a recce of Shetty’s house,” Gautam said.

The senior IPS officer added that investigators suspect the 22-year-old was with the shooters on the day of the firing and had played a crucial role in motivating and instigating the accused to go ahead with the attack.

“He had been hiding for some time and Crime Branch teams finally tracked him to a location in Agra. Our teams, with the help of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF), arrested him. He was brought to the city on transit remand after being produced before a local magistrate court in Uttar Pradesh,” the officer said.

The accused was produced before a special MCOCA court and remanded to police custody. Another police officer said investigators were gathering evidence and would file a chargesheet in the next few days under stringent provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Five rounds were fired outside Shetty’s residence at Shetty Tower in Juhu in the early hours of February 1, 2026. Police said the firing at the building was part of a plan allegedly hatched by the Bishnoi gang to terrorise Bollywood.

Police officials said Shubham Lonkar and Aarzo Bishnoi are the prime accused who allegedly executed the plan to purportedly terrorise Bollywood through hired shooters and foot soldiers. The trio remains wanted in the case.