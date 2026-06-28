MUMBAI: The firing at Rohit Shetty’s Juhu home was only a trailer; this time, the bullets will find their mark – the filmmaker himself – if he doesn’t pay up. The threat, delivered via an audio clip allegedly by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, orders Shetty to pay ₹20 crore as extortion money. Rohit Shetty receives extortion threat

The threat comes only four months after bullets were fired at Shetty’s residence in Juhu by the Bishnoi gang, and a similar firing incident at the Bandra home of actor Salman Khan in 2024. Police believe these incidents are meant to assert the gangster’s dominance and intimidate the Hindi film industry.

Police said the 90-second audio clip was received by Shetty’s staff on Saturday morning, allegedly containing a message from Shubham Lonkar, a close aide of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lonkar is a fugitive, wanted in two high-profile cases – the 2024 murder of politician Baba Siddique and the February 2026 firing at Shetty’s house.

“Rohit Shetty’s staff told us they had received the audio clip containing the threat,” said a police officer from the Mumbai Crime branch. The Juhu police are registering an offence. They say, prima facie, the voice in the clip is that of Lonkar and have sent the clip for forensic examination.

In the February 1 firing incident, five bullets were fired outside Shetty’s residence near Hasya Kalakar Mehmood Chowk in Juhu, just pat midnight. The Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the attack. The shots were fired by a bike-borne Deepak Sharma, who was arrested in Agra while on the run.

It was not the first time Sharma was arrested for a firing incident. Only in his 20s, Sharma told investigators he was influenced by social media posts of the Bishnoi gang and hence decided to join them.

In April, the Crime Branch filed a 1,624-page charge-sheet in the firing case, naming 15 individuals while declaring two others as absconders – Pravin Lonkar and Aarzo Bishnoi.