RSS insulted tricolour in past, says Prakash Ambedkar; asks President to condemn them
Following President Ram Nath Kovind’s assertion that the insult to the tricolour was unfortunate, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar has said it was the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) which had insulted the tricolour in the past.
Ambedkar tweeted ‘Respected President, I want to remind you with great regret that the RSS which made you the President was forced by Sardar Patel in 1949 to give in writing that they will not insult the tricolour and will unfurl the tricolour in their headquarters.”
He further said that despite unfurling the national flag, they made sure that they are hoisted their organisational flag at the same height, which exposed their intent.
“Have you forgotten that incident,” said Ambedkar. “The farmers during their agitation had unfurled the Sikh and their flag 15 feet below the tricolour. Then how come our national flag was insulted,” questioned Ambedkar.
He said if the President still feels it was an insult, he should also condemn the RSS for observing August 15 1947 as black day.
Kovind in his address at the Budget session of the Parliament had condemned the manner in which the farmers ran amok at the Red Fort on the Republic Day.
