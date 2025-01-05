MUMBAI: Slamming the brakes on motorists found racing each other and other forms of rash driving, the state transport department has directed Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state to impound vehicles and suspend the driver’s licences of those found guilty of these offences, on the spot. The measure is being implemented during Road Safety Month, being observed during January. RTO slams the brakes on motorists racing each other, rash driving

On Saturday, the state transport department issued a circular to Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state, instructing them to take stringent action against motorists racing each other on the streets, thus endangering lives. The decision, which includes cars as well as two-wheelers, was taken following an accident inside the Coastal Road tunnel in Mumbai on January 3. The two vehicles involved were allegedly racing each other.

The circular reads: “On January 1, the 36th Road Safety month has begun. For the purpose of keeping a check on road accidents, several steps are being taken. In many highways across the state, we come across cases of car racing, bike racing. This is not permitted under the law and breach of Motor Vehicles Act, which could be life-threatening for citizens. In case you come across cases of rash and dangerous driving, then the vehicles should be immediately impounded, and a case should be registered under Sections 281, 125 and 3 (5) of Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.”

Until now, vehicles were impounded and driver’s licences suspended only after an investigation. Deputy Transport Commissioner, Ravi Gaikwad, who issued the circular, said, “For the first time, we immediately impounded the vehicles involved in the accident, and in a couple of hours we also suspended the driver’s licences for three months. We have asked all RTOs in the state to take strict action against motorists found driving rash and dangerously.”

Sources in the RTO clarified that this action will be applicable only during Road Safety month. Before making it a long-term measure, factors such as parking of impounded vehicles, assessing the severity of the incident that led to an accident, among other factors, would have to be taken into account.

“There are several factors that can cause an accident. We want to spread the message that serious measures can be taken by the authorities and so we are implementing it during this month,” said an RTO officer.