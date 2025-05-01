MUMBAI: In a bid to enhance its public image and communication strategy, the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, has decided to appoint a professional agency for state branding. The Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR) will oversee the initiative, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Wednesday. Ruling Mahayuti govt to hire branding agency to boost state image

The resolution notes that Maharashtra is a leading state in India and must preserve its stature as a historical, cultural, geographical, and industrial hub. To achieve this, the government plans to hold a series of local events and promotional campaigns.

Over a five-year period, the government has allocated ₹1 crore annually for general branding activities, with an additional ₹50 lakh earmarked for specific branding efforts. The funds will be utilised for designing uniform communication templates, including font styles, calligraphy, colour palettes, and layout formats. The plan also includes the creation of a stylebook, as well as development of visual assets such as raw footage and photographs for audio-visual campaigns.

A senior official explained that currently, various departments follow disparate communication styles, resulting in a fragmented brand identity. “There is no continuity in messaging. Unlike countries like the UK and US, where government communication follows a uniform design, Maharashtra lacks a consistent visual and narrative identity,” the official said.

The official further noted that the Supreme Court has emphasised the need for clear and structured communication of government policies. To that end, tenders will soon be issued to invite consultants and agencies with expertise in strategic branding and public outreach.