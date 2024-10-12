Mumbai: Despite formal communication by Ramdas Athawale, People’s Education Society (PES) chairman and central minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment, the state government has not provided funds for the development of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics (Aanad Bhavan), in Fort. The Republican Bahujan Vidyarthi Parishad (RBVP), the student wing of the Republican Party of India, has given an ultimatum of state-wide agitation if funds are not released before the announcement of the upcoming state election. Rundown Siddharth College yet to get redevelopment funds; Student organisation threatens state-wide agitation

Following a recent National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) visit, the expert committee pointed out insufficient infrastructure at the college. The college, founded by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in 1945 under the PES, has seen a significant decline in students this year since its renovation was suspended due to a delay in the disbursement of funds by the state.

On Thursday, Athawale wrote a letter to the principal secretary of the state social justice department and Vidhansabha speaker, Rahul Narvekar, requesting them to approve and disburse the remaining money for the renovation and upgradation of the college. As per sources, Athawale, in July wrote a letter to the chief minister and deputy chief minister.

Siddharth College, a south Mumbai landmark, has been a beacon for disadvantaged students. In 2015, the state government committed to developing sites associated with Dr Ambedkar’s legacy. By 2020, ₹11.43 crore was allocated for the college’s renovation and another ₹1.99 crore for Siddharth College of Law (situated in the same building, on the third floor); mentioned in a government resolution (GR) at that time.

In 2021, a revised GR mandated that the funds be merged so that the public works department (PWD) could renovate one go. “The PWD completed external plastering, and internal work began, but for some reason, progress has been stalled for the past few months,” said UM Mhaske, principal of Siddharth College of Commerce and Economics. A senior college official states that the suspension of funds is due to the “conflict between various government departments”.

Mhaske stated that while the top two floors of the college have been renovated, the ground, first, and second floors remain unfinished. “The chief executive engineer of the PWD department proposed in August of ₹42,59,28,156 and submitted to the department. But it is yet to get approval.”

“I am trying for financial approval from the government at the upcoming cabinet meeting. I am also trying to get a nod for ₹78 crore for the construction of Siddharth Vihar Hostel in Wadala, where I used to stay. The hostel was demolished after BMC declared it dilapidated,”

said Athawale. He added that he would try meeting the chief minister in the next two days to ask for ₹200 core funds for PES to upgrade all associate institutions.

Expressing concern, Chandrashekhar Kamble, state president of RBVP said, “The college’s poor physical state has resulted in a significant drop in student interest this year. The NAAC committee also pointed out the lack of digital classrooms and faculty members in the college. If the government fails to fulfil our demands, they will face anti-incumbency during upcoming assembly elections from Ambedkarites.”

Despite repeated attempts, Vijay Waghmare, principal secretary, was unavailable for comment. Sources from the Mantralaya, who are aware of the issue, told HT that the state is positively working on the project.