Sachin Vaze, held in Ambani security case, to remain in NIA custody till April 7

Sachin Vaze, the suspended Mumbai Police officer arrested for his alleged role in parking the explosives-laden vehicle near Mukesh Ambani's residence in February and in the death of Thane auto parts dealer Mansukh Hiran, will remain in the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) till April 7, a special court on Saturday ordered

The central probing agency sought an extension of his custody by six days. But the special NIA court granted only four days' extension.

Mansukh Hiran, the man who claimed ownership of the explosives-laden vehicle outside billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s residence on February 25, was found dead in a creek in early March. NIA, which is probing the death case as well as the bomb scare case, arrested Sachin Vaze after he was named by Hiran’s wife. Also, according to people cited by the NIA, the gelatin sticks found in the vehicle near Ambani's house were procured by the suspended police officer.

According to NIA’s initial findings, Hiran was smothered to death before being thrown into Thane Creek, which is consistent with the findings of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) which was initially investigating the murder, people familiar with the development told HT.

“Several handkerchiefs had been stuffed in Hiran’s mouth and it appears his face had been covered ‘tightly’ with another big cloth, due to which he could not breathe. There was some struggle but he seems to have been overpowered,” an official said earlier.

Sachin Vaze was taken to the Mithi river near Bandra-Kurla Complex by the federal agency last Sunday, from where they recovered two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a vehicle, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things.

The NIA has also questioned the suspended Mumbai police officer’s former colleagues, including crime branch officer Prakash Ovhal, who reportedly purchased a Mitsubishi Outlander from Vaze.

Sachin was arrested by the NIA on March 13 for his purported role in abandoning a Mahindra Scorpio with 20 loose gelatin sticks and a threat note near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai.