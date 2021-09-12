Sakinaka rape case: NCW slams Mumbai Police chief ‘can’t be everywhere’ remark

Mumbai Police commissioner Hemant Nagrale, who said the force cannot be present at every crime location after the death of the woman raped in Sakinaka sparked outrage, has been criticised by the National Commission of Women (NCW). “The statement is extremely unfortunate. Police can't run away from their responsibility,” Chandramukhi Devi, an NCW member, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mumbai Police chief was asked how could the crime take place when the force is has increased patrolling during the festival season in the city. “The police reached the spot within 10 minutes. It can't be present at every crime location. They will reach only after getting the information. Police did their best," he said.

The 32-year-old woman, who was raped and assaulted with an iron rod in Sakinaka on Friday, died while undergoing treatment at a hospital early on Saturday, police said. Police arrested a 45-year-old pavement dweller in connection with the crime on Friday after he was spotted in CCTV footage exiting an auto-rickshaw, officials familiar with the matter said. He has been booked for murder and rape among other charges and remanded to police custody till September 21.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray calling the Sakinaka rape a “blot on humanity”. “The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the home minister of the state. The trial in the case will be held on a fast track and the victim will get justice,” he said in a statement.

The National Commission for Women said on Saturday it has taken suo moto cognisance of the crime and will start a probe into the rape of the woman in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma said that the commission will also extend help to the victim's family. “It’s sad to know that the victim of #mumbai brutal rape has lost the battle. Police has failed to arrest the accuseds. @NCWIndia has taken up suo motu and would like to urge @CPMumbaiPolice to immediately arrresr all the culprits and extend all the assistance to family,” Sharma also tweeted.