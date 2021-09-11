Police have failed: NCW says after woman raped in Mumbai’s Sakinaka dies

After the woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries, the National Commission for Women (NCW) said on Saturday it has taken suo moto cognisance of the crime and will start a probe into the crime. Rekha Sharma, the NCW chairperson, said that the commission will also extend help to the victim's family. “It’s sad to know that the victim of #mumbai brutal rape has lost the battle. Police has failed to arrest the accuseds. @NCWIndia has taken up suo motu and would like to urge @CPMumbaiPolice to immediately arrresr all the culprits and extend all the assistance to family,” Sharma also tweeted.

The NCW said earlier that Sharma was written to Maharashtra’s director general of police (DGP) “to immediately intervene in the matter & to file an FIR. “NCW has also sought a fair & time-bound investigation & proper medical facility for the victim,” it said in a tweet about the crime in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik said the case will be fast-tracked. “We will make sure that the chargesheet is filed within a given frame of time and the case is fast-tracked to bring the accused to justice,” Nawab Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

The 32-year old woman, who was raped and brutally assaulted by a 45-year-old man in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. The victim, who sustained serious injuries after the attacker inserted a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai. The man was arrested by the Sakinaka Police early on Friday for allegedly assaulting and raping the woman.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said earlier in the day that the condition of the woman was critical. "She has very less amount of blood left and has lost her intestines. She is with her mother. She is on a ventilator," she said, according to news agency ANI.

The police rushed to the spot after they received a call about a man beating up a woman at Khairani Road in Sakinaka. They found the woman lying in a pool of blood and took her to the Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors said she was sexually assaulted. According to news agency PTI, the woman was also attacked with a knife by the man. “After registering the case, we scanned the CCTV recordings of the spot and have arrested a man who was seen at the crime scene,” Maheshwar Reddy, the deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, said.

The man has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).