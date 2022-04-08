Sanjay Raut’s wife earned ₹14 lakh profit from investment of ₹5,625 in construction firm, says ED chargesheet
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut’s wife Varsha had earned a profit of ₹14 lakh from an investment of ₹5,625 in a partnership firm that constructed a small building at Santacruz, said the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Pravin Raut, former director of Guruashish Constructions.
ED filed the chargesheet before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on April 1.
Pravin, arrested by ED in connection with the Patra Chawl redevelopment scam, has revealed in his statement to the agency that Varsha Raut was a partner in Avani Infrastructure along with Pravin’s wife Madhuri, Samir Kavle, Pratima Kelekar and Meghaji Patel. The firm undertook a redevelopment project and constructed a small building – Tulip Residency – at Santacruz west.
According to his statement, Varsha had invested ₹5,625 in the firm and earned a profit of ₹14 lakh, whereas Madhuri Raut had invested ₹13.05 lakh and earned a profit of ₹14 lakh. Kelekar, who had invested ₹10 lakh, earned a profit of ₹28 lakh.
ED initiated a money-laundering probe on the basis of the Mumbai police’s economic offences wing’s March 2018 FIR registered against Guruashish Constructions Pvt Ltd, Rakesh Kumar Wadhwan, Sarang Kumar Wadhwan, Pravin, and others. The FIR was based on a complaint filed by a MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) officer.
On April 5, the agency provisionally attached immovable properties worth ₹11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar, as part of its probe into the redevelopment scam. Swapna is the wife of Sujit Patkar, a close associate of the Sena leader.
The agency also attached some land parcels in Palghar and at Saphale and Padgha villages in Thane district, which belong to Pravin. The firm had undertaken the construction project for rehabilitation of 672 tenants of Patra Chawl at Goregaon. Pravin was arrested on February 2.
The agency said its investigation revealed that around ₹100 crore was transferred from the real estate company, HDIL, to the account of Pravin, who in turn diverted part of these funds to various accounts of his close associates, family members, and business entities.
“In 2010, part of these proceeds amounting to ₹83 lakh was received by Varsha, directly/indirectly from Madhuri. This amount was utilised by Varsha for purchasing the flat at Dadar,” ED said and added that after initiation of investigation by the agency, Varsha transferred ₹55 lakh back to Madhuri.
