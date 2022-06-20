Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Scene to be recreated to find if Kalyan girl was pushed or died by suicide
Scene to be recreated to find if Kalyan girl was pushed or died by suicide

In the sexual assault and suicide case of the 17-year-old minor girl in Kolsewadi, Kalyan, wherein eight youngsters have been arrested, the police are planning to recreate the scene to establish if she died by suicide or was pushed from the building; a panel of experts would be called in to decide how the recreation should be done
The scene of 17-year-old girl in Kalyan who died by suicide is to be recreated with the help of experts to find if she was pushed or died by suicide. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The scene of 17-year-old girl in Kalyan who died by suicide is to be recreated with the help of experts to find if she was pushed or died by suicide.
Updated on Jun 20, 2022 10:05 PM IST
ByAnamika Gharat, Kalyan

In the sexual assault and suicide case of the 17-year-old minor girl in Kolsewadi, Kalyan, wherein eight youngsters have been arrested, the police are planning to recreate the scene to establish if she died by suicide or was pushed from the building.

A panel of experts would be called in to decide how the recreation should be done.

The girl’s family and friends alleged that she was pushed as someone spotted one of the accused run from the same building. The family has also alleged that there were more people involved in the harassment. However, the police have made no headway.

Baseer Shaikh, senior police inspector, said, “As per the post-mortem report, they have mentioned fall from a height as the cause of death. But, if we want to come to the final conclusion, whether it was suicide or someone pushed her, we have to recreate the entire scene with experts. With help from the forensic team, we will soon recreate the scene and after their report, we will decide whether it was murder or suicide. We have added sections of gang rape, POCSO and IT at present.”

Explaining how this works, Krishna Kulkarni, former director of Forensic Science Laboratory, Maharashtra, said, “In this case, the team will create a statue with the same age and height of the girl and will experiment by making it fall in different styles. These actions and injuries will be examined in our computer-based techniques and will get the final result of the same.”

In the meantime, the girl’s father has claimed that the girl’s note named more than the eight accused. However, the police said they found no role of the others so far.

The girl’s father said, “Three people in the neighbourhood claimed that they saw her crying on the day she died by suicide. Moreover, one of the accused was upstairs when the incident occurred. She had previously called my daughter and the two had a fight. The police should investigate thoroughly.”

The accused were produced in the court and remanded to police custody for three more days.

Sanjay Mishra, lawyer of the accused, said, “Police have added gang rape sections in the case but we have to see what kind of evidences they will provide for the same. We will wait for the charge sheet.”

Meanwhile, a woman and her husband, both social workers and attached to a political party, were allegedly beaten by some unknown persons in Kalyan, while they went to a restaurant for dinner in Padgha area. The couple had voiced their support for the victim on social media for which they were attacked. The Khadakpada police registered a case against the goons and transferred it to Padgha police station.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 20, 2022
