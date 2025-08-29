Search
Fri, Aug 29, 2025
New Delhi oC

Scientists write to PM opposing IOAA decision to bar Israel

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Aug 29, 2025 05:52 am IST

Calling the decision a “deliberate misuse of an international scientific platform for political ends,” the scientists warned that turning a student-focused Olympiad into a vehicle for political activism “jeopardises scientific neutrality” and undermines India’s foreign policy, potentially sending a troubling signal to global partners

MUMBAI: Around 300 faculty members and scientists from institutions across India have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) decision to bar Israel from future participation.

Scientists write to PM opposing IOAA decision to bar Israel
Scientists write to PM opposing IOAA decision to bar Israel

The signatories noted that during the recent IOAA hosted in India and inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 12, a resolution was passed to exclude Israel. They alleged the move was “orchestrated by a handful of academics” without mandate, consultation or legitimacy, and did not reflect the views of Indian science or align with India’s diplomatic priorities.

Calling the decision a “deliberate misuse of an international scientific platform for political ends,” the scientists warned that turning a student-focused Olympiad into a vehicle for political activism “jeopardises scientific neutrality” and undermines India’s foreign policy, potentially sending a troubling signal to global partners.

The letter also underlined Israel’s role as a long-standing partner in science, technology, defence and agriculture, cautioning that such unilateral gestures could harm bilateral ties and isolate Indian science internationally. The signatories urged the government to intervene to safeguard the neutrality and credibility of India’s scientific institutions.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Scientists write to PM opposing IOAA decision to bar Israel
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On