Scientists write to PM opposing IOAA decision to bar Israel

MUMBAI: Around 300 faculty members and scientists from institutions across India have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing concern over the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) decision to bar Israel from future participation.

The signatories noted that during the recent IOAA hosted in India and inaugurated by the Prime Minister on August 12, a resolution was passed to exclude Israel. They alleged the move was “orchestrated by a handful of academics” without mandate, consultation or legitimacy, and did not reflect the views of Indian science or align with India’s diplomatic priorities.

Calling the decision a “deliberate misuse of an international scientific platform for political ends,” the scientists warned that turning a student-focused Olympiad into a vehicle for political activism “jeopardises scientific neutrality” and undermines India’s foreign policy, potentially sending a troubling signal to global partners.

The letter also underlined Israel’s role as a long-standing partner in science, technology, defence and agriculture, cautioning that such unilateral gestures could harm bilateral ties and isolate Indian science internationally. The signatories urged the government to intervene to safeguard the neutrality and credibility of India’s scientific institutions.