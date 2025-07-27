MUMBAI: A 40-year-old scooterist died after he accidentally crashed his vehicle into a stationary truck on the Airoli Creek bridge on Friday. The police suspect he could not see it due to heavy rain and booked the truck driver for not having its parking indicators on. Scooterist dies after crashing into parked truck on Airoli bridge

The deceased was identified as Laxman Patil, a resident of Koparkhairne. At around 7.30am on Friday, Patil was travelling towards Mumbai. “It was raining heavily at the time, so we suspect the low visibility led to Patil ramming into the truck on the bridge,” said a police officer. Passersby called the police control room to report the incident. The police rushed him to Veer Savarkar Hospital in Mulund. He was then shifted to Fortis Hospital, where he died during treatment around 1pm.

The truck driver, Ravindra Rajole, was booked for parking his truck on the Airoli Bridge without turning on the parking indicators. Police said the driver was aware that parking a heavy vehicle there was dangerous and could lead to an accident. The Navghar police have registered a case under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash or negligent driving or riding on a public way) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and sections 22 (dealing with stopping and parking of vehicles) of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017. Rajole, who hails from Karnataka, was given an appearance notice and allowed to go.