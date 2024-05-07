Second-year MBBS student caught while appearing as dummy at NEET

NAVI MUMBAI: A 20-year-old girl pursuing a second-year MBBS course from a medical college in Rajasthan was caught attempting to appear as a dummy for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in Belapur. The dummy student has been identified as Nishika Premprakash Yadav. The original candidate slated to sit for the exam was Mayuri Patil. HT Image

The case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at the University, Board, and other specified Examinations Act, 1982.

NEET, the entrance examination for medical admissions, took place at DY Patil College in CBD Belapur. On Sunday, the 20-year-old attempted to take the exam on behalf of another student. However, a discrepancy in biometrics compared to the original student’s Aadhar card unveiled the scam.

The exam, scheduled from 2pm to 5pm, commenced with the college conducting frisking and biometric checks on the students. During this process, a mismatch was detected between the biometrics and the Aadhaar card of one student. The discrepancy was reported to the college administrator, Dr. Debjani Dasgupta.

In a bid to prevent chaos, the administrator allowed the student to proceed with the exam but instructed the supervisor to closely monitor her activities.

After the exam concluded, rather than immediately involving the police, the dummy student was requested to undergo another round of biometric verification. Despite this, the mismatch persisted. Subsequently, the police were notified of the situation.

“When confronted, the dummy student confessed, revealing that her father had lost his job, and they were in desperate need of money, which led her to agree to participate in the deception. We are investigating further to find the money involved in the deal and if she has done this before. Presently, the case is registered against the student who posed as the dummy. However, we intend to pursue charges against the original student as well,” said a police officer from the CBD Belapur police station.