Section 144 in Mumbai till September 19, no Ganesh Chaturthi procession allowed

Mumbai police on Thursday imposed orders under Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) Section 144 in the city, prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during Ganesh Chaturthi festivities between September 10 to 19. No processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees have been barred from visiting puja pandals. All these preventative steps have been taken on account of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the city, Mumbai police said.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that all prominent puja pandals will be offering ‘digital darshan’ so devotees can witness the festivities from the comfort of their home. Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar urged Mumbaikars to abide by Covid-19 norms and follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa' (My house, My lord Ganesha) by celebrating the festival at home.

"Being the Mumbai Mayor, I am going to follow 'Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa'. I will not go anywhere nor will I bring anyone near my lord. This is important to curb the third wave in the state," she said

City police commissioner Hemant Nagrale released a video message urging citizens to abide by Covid-19 preventative norms. Earlier this week, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also urged citizens to avoid crowding during the festive season. “Our priority should be [saving] the lives of people. Festivals can be celebrated even next year, if everything is well at home. To protect human lives, everyone should follow health restrictions meticulously. Avoid crowding and public events. Do not encourage political meetings, rallies and even Lord Ganesha would wish so,” Thackeray said.

The Maharashtra government has also restricted the height of idols to four feet for public celebrations and to two feet for household celebrations. All these prohibitions have been adopted due to the rising number of cases in Mumbai, the city reported 532 cases on Wednesday, the highest single-day jump since July 15. The tally came down slightly on Thursday, as the city recorded 457 cases in the last 24 hours.