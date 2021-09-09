‘Sentiments’ shouldn't be hurt, says Mumbai mayor as city gears up to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under strict norms

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar, who visited Girgaon Chowpatty beach on Thursday, told reporters that the city’s civic body has installed tables at the beach for immersion of Ganesha idols. "We have placed tables for 'visarjan' at Girgaon Chowpatty. The sentiments of devotees should not be hurt," said the city’s first citizen. Mumbai has restricted immersion processions to 10 people.

Pednekar’s comment comes as the city is gearing up for its biggest festival of the year, Ganesh Chaturthi, which will be celebrated for 11-days starting September 10. Mumbai reported a sudden spike in the daily tally of cases on Wednesday, reporting 532 cases, highest since July 15, marking a jump from the 353 cases it had reported on Tuesday. The number of sealed buildings also increased from 44 to 49 on September 5.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh orders on Wednesday, banning physical darshans for devotees at public pandals and insisted that arrangements for digital darshans should be made instead. For bringing idols to homes or pandals and also for immersing them on ‘visarjan’ day not more than 10 people will be allowed together. For pujas at home only five people will be allowed in one household. Pednekar once again appealed to citizens to celebrate this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi from the comfort of their homes.

"Considering the potential danger of a third Covid-19 wave, devotees are strictly forbidden from taking darshan. It has been decided that Ganeshotsav mandals should provide darshan facility to devotees through cable network, website, Facebook or (other) social media," BMC said in an official statement.

"All devotees should wear masks and observe social distancing. Also, the 10 participants should have taken both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine and completed 15 days after taking the second dose," it added.

For pujas that take place in a containment zone the concerned committee will have to make arrangements for immersion within their premises or postpone it altogether, the civic body said, adding that the height of Ganpati idols for household celebrations has been restricted to two feet and for public mandals to four feet, for the second year in a row to help curb rising number of coronavirus cases.

BMC has warned that any violation of the guidelines will invite strict action under the Indian Penal Code, the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Disaster Management Act.