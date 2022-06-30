Sena legacy war reignites after Eknath Shinde takes oath as Maharashtra CM

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday changed his Twitter profile picture hours after taking oath. Shinde's new Twitter profile picture features him with late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The move is being seen as Shinde's fresh challenge to his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray.

Shinde, who along with 40 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs camped in Gujarat, Assam and then Goa during the rebellion, triggered a fresh legacy war with the Thackeray family after he named his rebel group as 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

“Balasaheb Thackeray made an alliance with the BJP and we want the same," rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar said earlier today.

After he was named as the chief minister by his now deputy Devendra Fadnavis, Shinde said that the BJP leader showed his large-heartedness in making 'Balasaheb Thackeray's Shiv Sainik' as the next chief minister.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Uddhav Thackrey took to Twitter to congratulate Shinde on taking charge as CM. “Congratulations for the future,” he wrote in Marathi, tagging both Eknath Shinde, and the new deputy CM Fadnavis.

