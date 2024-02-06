MUMBAI: The rift between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena became apparent after BJP MLA from Kalyan Ganpat Gaikwad shot at Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad inside the cabin of a senior police inspector at Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar, on Friday. On Monday, seven Sena met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, demanding action against the MLA for the act as well as making contentious allegations against the chief minister. Sena mins meet Fadnavis, demand action against BJP MLA

After he was arrested, Ganpat Gaikwad blamed Shinde for the incident, alleging that the latter has been patronizing criminals in the state. He also told the media that Shinde is corrupt and that he owes him crores. He levelled similar allegation against his son MP Shrikant Shinde as well.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“The firing is a different issue, but Gaikwad’s allegations are baseless. They were uncalled for; hence we have sought action against their party MLA. He has assured us that appropriate action will be taken,” said excise minister and Sena leader Shambhuraj Desai.

Desai also questioned why Ganpat Gaikwad had failed to point out these issues on the common forum in the past. “I am the guardian minister of Thane district from where the MLA has been elected. He never mentioned his issues to me, neither was it taken up in the coordination committee, of which I am a member, of the ruling parties,” he said.

While Fadnavis did not speak to the media on the issue, another BJP leader and state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar objected to “baseless allegations” against leaders of the alliance, as “it hurts the prospects (of the alliance) in the long run”.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demanded an inquiry against Shinde over Gaikwad’s allegations. “The enforcement directorate takes action against opposition leaders under the PMLA Act for allegations of corruption of a few lakhs of rupees. Here the CM is facing corruption charges of crores and is a fit case for the ED to investigate,” said Raut.

After Friday’s incident, without justifying the firing, BJP stood by its MLA, and said that the background behind the incident should be considered.

Shinde and his MP son Shrikant Shinde visited Mahesh Gaikwad at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, on Saturday, to ensure he was getting proper medical care. At the time, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule had said that though firing was not the party’s culture, it may have happened in self defense. “Investigation will reveal the facts behind the incident,” he said.

In the recent past, the state’s BJP leadership has been unhappy with the way it is being treated by its ally in Thane district. The party feels Shinde faction does not leave an opportunity to suppress its leaders here. “The IAS and IPS officers in Thane district and other parts of MMR are appointed ignoring the Fadnavis’s recommendations. BJP MLAs and leaders are ill-treated and have not been given adequate funds for their constituencies. There is lot of interference in the affairs related to the home department held by Fadnavis,” said a BJP leader.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis, on Monday, held a closed-door meeting with top police officers, asking for strict action in criminal cases in Thane and the one related to the land mafia.